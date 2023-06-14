Ask the Expert
Suspect in deadly Sylvester shooting turns himself in

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect wanted by Sylvester police after a deadly shooting on Saturday has turned himself in to law enforcement, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Keymon Brown, 19, of Sylvester, was wanted on murder and aggravated assault warrants for a shooting that killed David Stephens, 29, and injured another man, per the GBI.

The victim that was injured during the shooting was taken to Phoebe-Putney Hospital for his injuries. The GBI confirms he is still in the hospital.

Brown is being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

