Sumter Co. opens up tornado safe rooms

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Emergency Management Agency has opened up two tornado safe rooms during Wednesday’s potentially dangerous weather.

The tornado safe rooms are at 127 William Bowen Point, which is behind Georgia State Patrol Post 10, and 1601 N MLK Jr. Blvd, which is behind the health department.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said the rooms are not designed for comfort and are only for safety.

