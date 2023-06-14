Ask the Expert
Peach shortage impacts small businesses(Source: WTVM)
By Erin Rogers
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Peach State has not lived up to its name this year as local farmers say they’re experiencing the worst season for certain crops in more than 50 years.

After a warm winter and a mid-March freeze, one of the most important crops in Georgia is not looking too peachy.

“There’s not a lot you can do, Mother Nature usually wins every time,” CEO of Lane Southern Orchard Mark Sanchez said.

At Lane Southern Orchards, Sanchez said only five percent of their crop is producing peaches.

Agriculture experts estimate around 80% of peaches in all of Georgia have been lost this season.

The changes in temperature have not only left Georgia, but other states with the same issue-no peaches, and although the weather slowly begins to get back to normal, peach season is still not picking up as it should.

“We have no peaches this year to sell to any of the grocery stores,” Sanchez said.

The shortage of peaches drove the decision by popular Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley to not supply grocery stores, but they still provide peaches to farmer’s markets throughout the Chattahoochee Valley and southern Georgia.

Nevertheless, small supply means only small orders.

“They’re surprised when they come in and they see I’ve got big peaches from Georgia,” owner of Napier’s Produce Patricia Gaspard said.

Gaspard also said she was worried that the supply would all go to big stores in the peach state.

“I would get 80 cases, now I’m only getting 40,” she said.

She and others have also seen the price for peaches go up.

“If it’s a little more money, it’s worth it to support your community,” Gaspard said.

Although the crop is low, the markets and the orchard are still encouraging people to come out and enjoy the fruit that they do have.

