New Thomas County south side fire station nearly completed

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County’s new fire station is near completion.

The two-bay fire station sits on the south side of Thomasville. Now, county leaders hope it will help firefighters cover more areas in the county.

This new fire station sits right off Highway 319 and Springhill Road. Thomas County is growing so leaders decided it needed to expand its emergency services to accommodate the growth.

District 7 County Commissioner Philip Brown says the board is so proud of being able to build this station on the south side of Thomasville.

“We can respond to Metcalf area, which is growing in residents and in commercial growths, we’re looking to see that grow this area so this station will serve real well,” Brown said.

The Thomas County commissioners approved a two-bay concept for the new southside fire station. The station took almost $1 million to build, but commissioners say it was worth spending that money to be able to reach citizens on the south side of the county in a quicker response time.

“We feel that we can reach our citizens in this area in a matter of minutes because minutes and seconds are very important when you’re dealing with emergency services,” Brown said. “It is well worth it because it brings a fire station and ambulance system to the south side of Thomasville.”

Thomas County Emergency Services Director Derrick Ogletree says, there was a need for this station in the south side, and with the addition of this station, it will improve their five-mile response radius for fire emergencies.

“From this location, our five-mile response is down to the Grady County line and from our current station on Pinetree (Road), it increases to about eight miles,” Ogletree said.

Through a three-shift rotation, there will be 12 workers at this new station. Four a day with two responding to fire calls and two responding to medical calls.

“The current bay will be set up with one ambulance, one fire truck and one service support vehicle for the fire department,” Ogletree said. “This station will respond primarily to the south end of the county, however, it is possible that they’ll be responding to the north end and to the east end of the county.”

“There was an upgrade to technology that has been a few years out of date, but for the most part, it was mirrored on the other stations in the county,” Kendall Gay, a contractor, said. “We have a bedroom that will have a closet and all the amenities they need to stay over. We have a kitchen, we have a living area that we’re standing in, we’ll have two computers where they can sit down and do all the necessary work for their jobs. The equipment’s ever-evolving. Now, we do put out charging stations outside because of all the battery packs that we have now that might need to be charged, whereas years ago, we didn’t have to worry about it.”

But building the station didn’t come without some challenges from mother nature. Gay says the weather did slow down some of the production.

“We had some terrible weather when we started, trying to get some foundation in and get people to working. And just for example, the rain yesterday messed my whole week up, but you deal with it and just keep going. Do the best you can.” Gay said.

Thomas County emergency responders will be here 24/7. The station is in the final stages, and based on the weather, commissioners expect it will be ready and open for service to the south side of the county by August.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.