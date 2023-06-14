Leesburg woman competes in Dept. of Defense fitness competition

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One Leesburg native recently competed in the 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Varhola competed in the competition at the Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California. It took place from June 2-12.

The annual event celebrates resiliency among wounded, ill or injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

Participants compete in activities like archery, cycling, field events, indoor rowing, powerlifting, shooting, swimming, track and much more.

Varhola says she decided to participate in the games after getting injured in 2019.

“I got to my first command in 2019 and tore both of the labrums in my hips,” Varhola said. “And then I was also sexually assaulted twice. So because that happened, I decided that I didn’t want to shut down. I didn’t want to become a statistic. I wanted to get back out there and live. And through the program, I was able to do that.”

She says the program has helped her tremendously and that she wants people to remember that many injured veterans are capable of doing great things.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.