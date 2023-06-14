Ask the Expert
Georgia ranks second in highest student loan debt, study finds

Students going to class.
Students going to class.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the highest student loan debt, according to a new study by CreditDonkey.

Their findings show the average loan debt is approximately $41,000 per borrower in the state.

The study was done using data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“It’s not surprising at all, look at the number of schools in Georgia, look at the fact that there’s out-of-state tuition charged at many of these institutions,” Alexis Hill, a student loan borrower, said.

Hill graduated from Georgia State University with about $80,000 of student loan debt. When repayments start in October, she’ll be looking at a remaining $30,000.

Hill told Atlanta News First the pause of payments has been nice.

“I’m not excited about it, it’ll be taking away from other things,” she said. “But I’m ready to start paying it.”

For more information about student loan debt and repayment, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

