Flags of freedom display honors fallen heroes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia parks and recreation authority has widened its area of expertise, honoring fallen heroes not just athletes.

Fifty flags, one for every state, line a section of the road at Freedom Park in Valdosta to honor military members who sacrificed their lives for our nation.

“It’s so important for us to be able to show residents here that we have heroes from right here in Valdosta and Lowndes County. And it’s absolutely our honor to be able to put their names out here at this park and give them the respect that they so richly deserve,” Jessica Catlett, marketing and PR Director for VLPRA, said.

In addition to the flags, VLPRA has signs of every service member who was killed in action from World War II on. There are also signs honoring fallen heroes from Moody AFB who died while stationed in Valdosta.

“It’s so nice to have a site that’s ten minutes away where we can drive on any given day and take a little bit of time to reflect on those folks that gave their lives for our community,” Chaplain Scott Foust, Wing Chaplain at Moody AFB, said. “It reinforces what we value— which is our freedom.”

This is the third annual Flags of Freedom Display hosted by Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority. Something they say they created specifically for the Memorial and Fourth of July holidays.

“It’s a powerful site. It is small, but it is absolutely mighty. I saw a woman get out and find a name on a sign, and then she told me that that was her brother’s name on that sign. She was able to tell her parents that their son, her brother, was honored right here in his hometown. It was very special to us. It means so much that we’re able to do this,” Catlett said.

Honoring fallen heroes is important to many, not just military families.

“I’m grateful for the mutually benefiting relationship that we at Moody AFB enjoy with the Valdosta- Lowndes County community,” Chaplain Foust said. “I’ve lived in several military communities, and no community out appreciates their military more than Valdosta and Lowndes County. I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”

Moody AFB historian supplied VLPRA with the names of their fallen heroes. Then VLPRA searched online through the National Archive for the rest.

“Let’s put flags at Freedom Park, but let’s make it a little bit deeper. Let’s really find the roots of our service members here in Valdosta and Lowndes County and really honor them the best way we know how,” Catlett said. “We knew that we had to make sure that Moody was at the forefront of this project. The men and women that come from around the country and serve here are truly local heroes.”

These flags and signs honoring our fallen heroes will be displayed until the week of July fourth. VLPRA invites the public to drive or walk through any time the park is open, from 8 a.m. to sunset.

