Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Weather Day

Severe Storms likely with Strong Tornadoes Possible
The threat for severe storms has been raised to Moderate for parts of South Georgia by the Storm Prediction Center. This includes a 10% chance of Tornadoes, 45%
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The threat for severe storms has been raised to Moderate for parts of South Georgia by the Storm Prediction Center. This includes a 10% chance of Tornadoes, 45% chance of damaging wind, 30% chance of large hail and a 15% chance of flash flooding. Severe Storms are expected anytime between 9am-5pm.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day

Most Read

Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
The GBI has taken over the case and has secured murder and aggravated assault warrants for...
Suspect in deadly Sylvester shooting turns himself in
Lacameron Clay, 19, was arrested on Monday and charged with possession of child pornography.
Arrest made in Albany child pornography case
The GBI has taken over the case and has secured murder and aggravated assault warrants for...
Man wanted in deadly Sylvester Saturday night shooting
Rico Omar Roberts had multiple outstanding arrest warrants in Lee County and Dougherty county...
Lee Co. man arrested for drug, firearm charges

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.
Severe weather expected Wednesday for Southwest Ga.
First Alert Weather Day
Multiple rounds of severe storms on Wednesday
Tuesday storm damages in Dougherty County