First Alert Weather Day

The threat for severe storms has been raised to Moderate for parts of South Georgia by the Storm Prediction Center. This includes a 10% chance of Tornadoes, 45% chance of damaging wind, 30% chance of large hail and a 15% chance of flash flooding. Severe Storms are expected anytime between 9am-5pm.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

