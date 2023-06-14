First Alert Weather Day
Severe Storms likely with Strong Tornadoes Possible
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The threat for severe storms has been raised to Moderate for parts of South Georgia by the Storm Prediction Center. This includes a 10% chance of Tornadoes, 45% chance of damaging wind, 30% chance of large hail and a 15% chance of flash flooding. Severe Storms are expected anytime between 9am-5pm.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.