DCSS after-school activities canceled ahead of inclement weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System is canceling all after-school activities because of Wednesday’s inclement weather.

According to the Dougherty County School System, dismissal will take place as scheduled.

However, staff have been instructed to shelter in place with students if there is a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning during dismissal. In this case, they will remain at their respective locations until the all-clear is given.

