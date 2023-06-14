Ask the Expert
DCSS after-school activities canceled ahead of inclement weather

The Dougherty County School System is canceling all after-school activities because of...
The Dougherty County School System is canceling all after-school activities because of Wednesday’s inclement weather.(WALB)
By Rowan Edmonds
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System is canceling all after-school activities because of Wednesday’s inclement weather.

According to the Dougherty County School System, dismissal will take place as scheduled.

However, staff have been instructed to shelter in place with students if there is a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning during dismissal. In this case, they will remain at their respective locations until the all-clear is given.

