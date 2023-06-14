Ask the Expert
APD and community discuss need for more police officers

The Albany Police Department is making an effort to hear the concerns of the community.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is making an effort to hear the concerns of the community. The department recently held a community listening session.

The APD says it currently has forty entry-level police officer openings, and some neighborhoods say they feel it.

“Especially on the East side of Albany,” worship pastor for Victory Tabernacle, Marva White, said. “And understanding what is the objective. How can we have a better police presence, especially after COVID-19? There was more of a police presence before COVID-19. But now after COVID-19, you don’t really see the patrolling of the police in some of the areas that are needed.”

APD Police Chief Michael Persley says this is largely due to the nationwide police shortage.

“Our applications dropped, the sheriff’s department, same thing,” Chief Persley said. “The effects of COVID-19, the calls for social justice reform, but the negative outlook that law enforcement has suffered across the country it’s more challenging. We have to go to places that we traditionally didn’t go to before to look for good, qualified applicants.”

Chief Persley says the department used to get up to 150 applications per hiring cycle which is every four months.

Now he says they’re lucky if they get 30.

One attendee who used to live in Indiana suggests other ways law enforcement can work to combat crime in Dougherty County.

Sandra Ballard was an attendee at the listening session.

“Every night at eleven o’clock, they would get on, right after the news. They would say ‘It’s eleven o’clock. Do you know where your children are?’ It would be good if the city would take that and use it,” Ballard said. “If any of their children under 18 got into trouble, not only the children, but the parent would have to serve.”

Chief Persley says he is open to having more community listening sessions and if organizations want to book officers for one, they should reach out to the APD office.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

