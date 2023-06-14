Albany Transit could see possible interruptions, delays because of severe weather

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Because of inclement weather on Wednesday, City of Albany officials said Albany Transit riders should be prepared for possible delays and service interruptions during their commute.

“The city’s goal is to protect passengers and other drivers during severe weather. The riding public should consider service interruptions as they plan their commute due to possible weather concerns,” city officials said in a release. “We do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

