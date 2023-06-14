Ask the Expert
2 escape destroyed Early Co. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms

The home is near Quail Country Plantation on Nickelsville Road, just inside the Early County...
The home is near Quail Country Plantation on Nickelsville Road, just inside the Early County line. The home is also near the Calhoun County line.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were able to escape unharmed from a house that was destroyed in Wednesday’s storms, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton.

Hilton said the two people were trapped inside the home during Wednesday’s storms.

The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also near the Calhoun County line.

Hilton said just before 3 p.m., the home was “demolished” by the storms, trapping the two people inside.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

