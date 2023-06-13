Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Suspect wanted in Valdosta shooting

Photo of Valdosta shooting suspect Chantel Wade
Photo of Valdosta shooting suspect Chantel Wade(Source: Valdosta Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a suspect in a late May shooting that injured a victim.

Chantel Wade, 24, is wanted on charges of two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of reckless conduct.

The incident happened on May 26, around 2:40 p.m. after an apparent argument led to a person being shot, police said. VPD says they first responded after a female victim called to report she had been shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim had been shot in her torso and her vehicle was also hit multiple times by bullets, according to a police release.

During the investigation, detectives say they found that the shooting happened in the 800 block of West Mary Street and that evidence shows that Wade was a suspect.

“With no regard for anyone’s safety, to include children who were playing outside, the offender not only shot the victim but put numerous lives in danger. If anyone is found to be aiding Wade, they will be charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

If you know her location or have any additional information on the shooting, you are asked to call police at (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camry Yates, 29, was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aiding...
1 arrested in connection to Albany shooting homicide
The GBI has taken over the case and has secured murder and aggravated assault warrants for...
Man wanted in deadly Sylvester Saturday night shooting
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday from noon-7 p.m.
Stormy Tuesday for Southwest Ga., damages and power outages reported
The department is also asking business owners at the shopping center to agree to no longer...
Crowd scrambles for cover after gunshots fired outside of Douglas shopping center
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down

Latest News

If you’re traveling on I-75, law enforcement says to slow down or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Excessive speeding of 100MPH on South Ga. I-75; Officials say slow down or pay the fine
Tanaijsha Bruton was released from Shands in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday. She spent over two...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Driver in viral Lowndes Co. crash video speaks out
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday from noon-7 p.m.
Stormy Tuesday for Southwest Ga., damages and power outages reported
Tuesday storm damages in Dougherty County