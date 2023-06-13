Suspect wanted in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a suspect in a late May shooting that injured a victim.

Chantel Wade, 24, is wanted on charges of two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of reckless conduct.

The incident happened on May 26, around 2:40 p.m. after an apparent argument led to a person being shot, police said. VPD says they first responded after a female victim called to report she had been shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim had been shot in her torso and her vehicle was also hit multiple times by bullets, according to a police release.

During the investigation, detectives say they found that the shooting happened in the 800 block of West Mary Street and that evidence shows that Wade was a suspect.

“With no regard for anyone’s safety, to include children who were playing outside, the offender not only shot the victim but put numerous lives in danger. If anyone is found to be aiding Wade, they will be charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

If you know her location or have any additional information on the shooting, you are asked to call police at (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.