South Ga. college hosts first Junior Law Enforcement Academy during summer

MOULTIRE, Ga. (WALB) -There is a shortage of law enforcement officers across the country. But here in South Georgia, one school is trying to do something about that.

Students at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) get a chance to experience hands-on learning with a week-long academy of concepts and everything they need to prepare them for a career in law enforcement or criminal justice.

“So what we are going throughout the week is we will show the students the criminal justice flow process from the time a crime is committed to the time an offender has been released into custody or probation,” Benjie Nobles, an SRTC criminal justice instructor, said.

The academy program takes students ages 16-20 to give them a taste of what it will be like if they get a career in law enforcement.

“It’s very rewarding to take years of experience and different education I’ve learned throughout the years and help pass it along to the next generation of first responders and law enforcement,” Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Robinson said.

Many agencies like the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) showed students how they operate.

“In the area of criminal justice and law enforcement, I think that all agencies and departments are trying to be innovative to recruit future practitioners. On my side, I’m doing more so of the education. And the law enforcement agencies are doing more so of the practical real-life job experiences when it comes down to what the agency does,” Nobles said.

On Monday, 20 students from all across Southwest Georgia began their training. One of the lessons taught throughout the week is CPR in which all the students were certified.

“Pretty much as far as doing the job with the students it’s pretty much natural to me, but as far as the community and being able to help out the community in law enforcement. So, it goes hand in hand as far as being able to teach them what law enforcement is and what it’s about,” Turner Job Corps Corrections Instructor LaToya Bridges said.

The academy is broken up into five days with day one being the introduction to criminal justice and arrest warrants, interrogation and crime scene management.

“Several students came to me this morning expressing different interests in different fields, such as special victims’ corrections, and the therapeutic side of things. Students seemed to be extremely engaged and extremely inquisitive in the different areas,” said Robinson.

Students get to see first-hand which path they would like to go in and what all goes into the career field.

“So we hope that the students once they leave that they are excited about getting into criminal justice and law enforcement. And they see how important it is that all the agencies work together to restore order after a crime has been committed,” Nobles said.

Officials told WALB that they hope to make this a regional event and extend the time frame to two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.