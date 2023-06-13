Philema Animal Hospital: Leave fawn alone

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Philema Animal Hospital is urging people to leave baby deer alone.

Workers with the Leesburg animal hospital said many well-meaning people have brought in fawns they thought needed to be rescued.

The animal hospital has been raising four fawns and, in some cases, even up to 10 at a time. While the people who rescued them thought they were helping the baby deer, they probably weren’t.

“What we have seen this year is a tremendous uptick in the number of fawns that people good-natured, good-hearted people think are abandoned. They are picking them up and either trying to raise them themselves and finding it hard to do, or they bring it to us because they haven’t seen the mother in a while,” said Dr. Kenneth Greene, with Philema Animal Hospital.

Fawns typically stay close to their protective mother. However, in May and June, many fawns are found curled up in the field or forest alone.

“They don’t want to put their scent on the babies because they really don’t have a whole lot of scent to them. That’s one of the ways they are protected from predators,” said Greene.

Another disadvantage to keeping fawns is the diseases that they carry, such as E Coli and salmonella. You should also not touch any baby deer that you find in the wild.

The animal hospital will keep the fawns and raise them for at least three or four months before turning them back to the wilderness.

“Eighty-six percent of the fawns that are rehabilitated even when released and rehabilitated under the best of circumstances are dead within 100 days,” Greene said. “We are at the point where we are already a very large and busy hospital, and we have other wildlife that we take time to rehabilitate. And it’s becoming overwhelming with the fawns.”

Philema Animal Hospital is the only hospital in the area that has state and federal licenses to care for wildlife. However, they simply don’t have the space for all the animals.

The best thing you can do if you see a fawn is to leave them in their natural habitat. It’s not unusual for does to leave their babies alone for hours, so experts say you shouldn’t try to save them.

Part of the problem is that the hospital will get a number of people dropping off the fawns that may or may not be injured.

“If they don’t have a picture of the mother dead with the fawn, they are not to bring them here. If they bring them here with a picture of the mother dead with the fawn, we will require them to leave a donation, so that we can help take care of these,” said Greene.

Aside from not having enough space, it can be expensive to care for the baby deer, which Green said he does out of the kindness of his heart.

“There is a tremendous amount of manpower, and medication and food costs involved with this, and there is a lot of unnecessary fawns here,” Greene said.

Fawns can also carry diseases harmful to humans, so it’s best to leave them be.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.