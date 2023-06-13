Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Multiple rounds of severe storms on Wednesday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Strong-severe storms brought heavy rain, lots of lightning, gusty winds and hail to SGA Wednesday. There were numerous warnings and reports of downed trees, damage to homes, power outages and hail. The activity tapers off through the evening however rain returns early Wednesday.

Expect several more rounds of showers and storms as disturbances ride along a stalled front the next couple of days. Tomorrow an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe storms including the possibility of a few tornadoes. The most intense activity is slated for Wednesday. Stay alert and have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings.

The active weather continues on Thursday with the severe threat a Marginal Risk (1/5). Isolated severe storms are possible but not widespread. Rain chances drop to 40-50% Friday through the weekend. Not a washout but have an indoor shelter nearby in the event storms move into your area.

Temperatures remain near to slightly below average with highs mid-upper 80s low 90s and lows upper 60s low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camry Yates, 29, was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aiding...
1 arrested in connection to Albany shooting homicide
The GBI has taken over the case and has secured murder and aggravated assault warrants for...
Man wanted in deadly Sylvester Saturday night shooting
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday from noon-7 p.m.
Stormy Tuesday for Southwest Ga., damages and power outages reported
The department is also asking business owners at the shopping center to agree to no longer...
Crowd scrambles for cover after gunshots fired outside of Douglas shopping center
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday from noon-7 p.m.
Stormy Tuesday for Southwest Ga., damages and power outages reported
Tuesday storm damages in Dougherty County
Stormy Tuesday expected for Southwest Ga.
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day