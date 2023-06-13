Multiple rounds of severe storms on Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Strong-severe storms brought heavy rain, lots of lightning, gusty winds and hail to SGA Wednesday. There were numerous warnings and reports of downed trees, damage to homes, power outages and hail. The activity tapers off through the evening however rain returns early Wednesday.

Expect several more rounds of showers and storms as disturbances ride along a stalled front the next couple of days. Tomorrow an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for severe storms including the possibility of a few tornadoes. The most intense activity is slated for Wednesday. Stay alert and have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings.

The active weather continues on Thursday with the severe threat a Marginal Risk (1/5). Isolated severe storms are possible but not widespread. Rain chances drop to 40-50% Friday through the weekend. Not a washout but have an indoor shelter nearby in the event storms move into your area.

Temperatures remain near to slightly below average with highs mid-upper 80s low 90s and lows upper 60s low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.