Mobile boutique expands to Albany storefront

By Jamie Worsley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rylee Brown recently expanded her mobile boutique to a storefront in Albany. Located next to Bottoms Up, Hitchin’ It Boutique offers a wide variety of trendy clothing and jewelry. 

Hitchin’ It also sells products online through its social media pages, website, and free downloadable app.

On this “Trendy Tuesday” segment, WALB News 10′s Jamie Worsley talks with Rylee about trending summer fashion, and Madison Foglio and Riley Armant model a few looks.

