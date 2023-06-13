Lee Co. man arrested for drug, firearm charges

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - On June 6, a man was arrested and charged with several drug and firearm possession offenses, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Rico Omar Roberts had multiple outstanding arrest warrants in Lee and Dougherty county for felony offenses. Law enforcement found him in his apartment located off Hwy 19 South in Lee County.

During a search, around two pounds of marijuana, packaging materials, a digital scale and two loaded firearms were found.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Roberts was also charged with:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

Possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a crime

Roberts was taken to the Lee County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are expected.

