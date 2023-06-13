Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Former ASU student accepted into prestigious graduate degree program

Talyia Griffin maintained a 4.0 GPA and routinely conducted summer research at prestigious...
Talyia Griffin maintained a 4.0 GPA and routinely conducted summer research at prestigious universities.(Source: Albany State University)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Albany State University (ASU) student has been accepted into the graduate program in biology at Cornell University.

While at the university, Talyia Griffin will receive a fellowship that will fund tuition as well as provide housing for the fall 2023 semester.

Before heading to Cornell, Griffin will conduct summer research in Japan.

“Living in Okazaki has given me the opportunity to use conversational Japanese,” she said. “While it’s not perfect, I am able to move about the city with little issue.”

The Natural Science Foundation’s International Research Experiences for Students (IRES) in Japan is a nine-week program that focuses on novel behavioral elements in zebrafish and Medaka through the use of CRISPR technology.

Participants will be mentored by international students and the program will run from May to late July.

“I am incredibly honored to attend such a prestigious institution with faculty who are already invested in my career goals,” Griffin said. “As an IRES Japan student, I am experiencing both a new culture and skill set as the research pertains to molecular biology. While this is challenging, I am making great strides to refine the techniques and my understanding of them.”

While at ASU, Griffin conducted summer research at prestigious universities.

Griffin participated in the Summer Research Program in Biology (BSG-MSRP-Bio) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). During the program, participants had the opportunity t conduct research in state-of-the-art laboratories, participate in weekly meetings with MIT faculty and attend weekly academic seminars.

During the summer 2022 semester, Griffin was accepted into the Evolutionary Medicine Program at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She examined the pertinence of antibiotic development and the intensity behind developing drugs to properly address bacterial evolution.

“Talyia is an incredible student and researcher, which is the reason that she was offered tuition-free fellowships at UCLA as well as Cornell University and Purdue University. Cornell University is fortunate to have a student of her caliber enrolled in their graduate program,” Florence Lyons, Director of the Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program, said.

Lyons initiated the partnership between UCLA and ASU.

Griffin plans to become a microbiologist for the United States Department of Agriculture after she receives a doctorate degree from UCLA in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camry Yates, 29, was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aiding...
1 arrested in connection to Albany shooting homicide
The GBI has taken over the case and has secured murder and aggravated assault warrants for...
Man wanted in deadly Sylvester Saturday night shooting
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday from noon-7 p.m.
Stormy Tuesday expected for Southwest Ga.
The department is also asking business owners at the shopping center to agree to no longer...
Crowd scrambles for cover after gunshots fired outside of Douglas shopping center
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday from noon-7 p.m.
Stormy Tuesday expected for Southwest Ga.
Stormy Tuesday expected for Southwest Ga.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
1 displaced in Valdosta home fire
Iletha Jackson turned herself in on Tuesday. The Albany Police Department said she was wanted...
Woman arrested in Albany domestic dispute turned shooting