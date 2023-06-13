Former ASU student accepted into prestigious graduate degree program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former Albany State University (ASU) student has been accepted into the graduate program in biology at Cornell University.

While at the university, Talyia Griffin will receive a fellowship that will fund tuition as well as provide housing for the fall 2023 semester.

Before heading to Cornell, Griffin will conduct summer research in Japan.

“Living in Okazaki has given me the opportunity to use conversational Japanese,” she said. “While it’s not perfect, I am able to move about the city with little issue.”

The Natural Science Foundation’s International Research Experiences for Students (IRES) in Japan is a nine-week program that focuses on novel behavioral elements in zebrafish and Medaka through the use of CRISPR technology.

Participants will be mentored by international students and the program will run from May to late July.

“I am incredibly honored to attend such a prestigious institution with faculty who are already invested in my career goals,” Griffin said. “As an IRES Japan student, I am experiencing both a new culture and skill set as the research pertains to molecular biology. While this is challenging, I am making great strides to refine the techniques and my understanding of them.”

While at ASU, Griffin conducted summer research at prestigious universities.

Griffin participated in the Summer Research Program in Biology (BSG-MSRP-Bio) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). During the program, participants had the opportunity t conduct research in state-of-the-art laboratories, participate in weekly meetings with MIT faculty and attend weekly academic seminars.

During the summer 2022 semester, Griffin was accepted into the Evolutionary Medicine Program at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She examined the pertinence of antibiotic development and the intensity behind developing drugs to properly address bacterial evolution.

“Talyia is an incredible student and researcher, which is the reason that she was offered tuition-free fellowships at UCLA as well as Cornell University and Purdue University. Cornell University is fortunate to have a student of her caliber enrolled in their graduate program,” Florence Lyons, Director of the Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program, said.

Lyons initiated the partnership between UCLA and ASU.

Griffin plans to become a microbiologist for the United States Department of Agriculture after she receives a doctorate degree from UCLA in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.

