First Alert Weather Day

Strong-severe storms by midday with damaging winds, large hail & flash flooding possible. Severe threat raised to Enhanced tomorrow with greater threats for damaging wind & large hail. Flooding potential grows tomorrow night into the first part of Thursday with over 6″ of rain possible. River flooding possible Friday-Saturday. Rain chances by then should revert back to scattered activity.

