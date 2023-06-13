Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather Day

Damaging wind, Large Hail & Flooding Threat
Strong-severe storms by midday with damaging winds, large hail & flash flooding possible. Severe threat raised to Enhanced tomorrow with greater threats for dam
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Strong-severe storms by midday with damaging winds, large hail & flash flooding possible. Severe threat raised to Enhanced tomorrow with greater threats for damaging wind & large hail. Flooding potential grows tomorrow night into the first part of Thursday with over 6″ of rain possible. River flooding possible Friday-Saturday. Rain chances by then should revert back to scattered activity.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

