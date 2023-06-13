Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Forecast

FIRST ALERT: First Alert Weather Days have been issued ahead of severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several areas of SWGA until 9 PM due to the chance for some strong to severe storms. The greatest threat is damaging winds with some hail and heavy rainfall in southwestern Georgia for this evening. Late into the night rainfall will end and cloudy skies and breezy winds take over. Lows for tonight will be warm and muggy in the upper 60s and Low 70s.

However, the chance for severe storms does not end overnight, The Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. This is due to a stationary front that sticks around the area. This will aid in developing showers and strong storms for the middle of the week. During severe weather and heavy periods of rainfall, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible. Flash flooding is also possible in the regime as the ground in a few areas is not able to handle the extra rainfall. Something to keep note of is that a tornado threat cannot be ruled out but it is low. More chances for rain are possible Thursday and going on into the Father’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
Camry Yates, 29, was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aiding...
1 arrested in connection to Albany shooting homicide
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down
According to officials, the crash scene was severely disrupted when officials arrived which...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Ashburn, GSP Cordele investigating

Latest News

Tommie's First Alert Forecast 06/12/23 6 PM
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday in Southwest Georgia.
Stormy Tuesday and Wednesday expected for Southwest Ga.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather