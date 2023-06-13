First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several areas of SWGA until 9 PM due to the chance for some strong to severe storms. The greatest threat is damaging winds with some hail and heavy rainfall in southwestern Georgia for this evening. Late into the night rainfall will end and cloudy skies and breezy winds take over. Lows for tonight will be warm and muggy in the upper 60s and Low 70s.

However, the chance for severe storms does not end overnight, The Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. This is due to a stationary front that sticks around the area. This will aid in developing showers and strong storms for the middle of the week. During severe weather and heavy periods of rainfall, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible. Flash flooding is also possible in the regime as the ground in a few areas is not able to handle the extra rainfall. Something to keep note of is that a tornado threat cannot be ruled out but it is low. More chances for rain are possible Thursday and going on into the Father’s Day weekend.

