Crisp County storms cause downed trees and traffic issues

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe thunderstorms caused damage to trees and headaches for drives on roads in Crisp County Monday.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said the west side of the county was the main issue for downed trees on roadways. First responders and good samaritans helped in the cleanup.

Power outages throughout the area were also reported. Crisp County Power Commission listed at least five outages late Monday night.

