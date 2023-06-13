Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Crisp County storms cause downed trees and traffic issues

A tree downed by storms in Crisp County
A tree downed by storms in Crisp County(Source: Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe thunderstorms caused damage to trees and headaches for drives on roads in Crisp County Monday.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said the west side of the county was the main issue for downed trees on roadways. First responders and good samaritans helped in the cleanup.

Power outages throughout the area were also reported. Crisp County Power Commission listed at least five outages late Monday night.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
Camry Yates, 29, was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aiding...
1 arrested in connection to Albany shooting homicide
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down
According to officials, the crash scene was severely disrupted when officials arrived which...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Ashburn, GSP Cordele investigating

Latest News

Photo of trees downed due to thunderstorms and winds in Crisp County.
Photos of trees downed due to thunderstorms and winds in Crisp County.
Southern Regional Technical College Moultrie Campus hosted their first ever Summer Criminal...
South Ga. college hosts first Junior Law Enforcement Academy during summer
The annual men’s health fair is being hosted by Phoebe at Albany State University.
Phoebe to host 2023 men’s health fair
Blakely mayor under investigation for loan issued using city funds