County administrator firing issues unresolved during Dougherty Co. Commission meeting

The county commission work session did not give any clarity regarding the firing of Dougherty County Administrator Mike McCoy.
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 is digging through the fallout after the firing of Dougherty County Administrator Mike McCoy.

Clarity on what happens next did not come at Monday’s county commission work session.

WALB still has many unanswered questions about McCoy’s former position and about the assistant county administrator whose hiring was originally cited as the reason for McCoy’s firing.

The Dougherty County county administrator position is open, but his former seat at commission meetings is being filled, for now, by Assistant County Administrator Barry Brooks.

Assistant County Commissioner Barry Brooks is currently filling that role as stated in the code.
Assistant County Commissioner Barry Brooks is currently filling that role as stated in the code.(SOURCE: WALB)

It’s unclear when, or if, the county will hire a new administrator, or if McCoy has legal backing to be rehired. It also remains to be seen if he even still wants it.

Brooks is currently assuming McCoy’s responsibilities. District 1 Commissioner Ed Newsome was able to speak and says McCoy was more than capable of doing the job.

“I was extremely impressed with Mr. Brooks,” Newsome said. “I am just one commissioner with one vote.”

The board voted 4-to-3 to rescind Brooks hiring at a meeting on Monday, May 22nd, but it became clear they didn’t have the authority to do that. Brooks reported to work on Monday, June 5th, and on that day, the commission voted not to fire him.

On Friday, June 9, the first draft of Monday’s meeting agenda included a note to “Consider for action the Appointment of an Interim County Administrator.”

The agenda was then reworded and that item was removed. After all the confusion, WALB asked Commissioner Newsome about how the board can gain public confidence.

But it’s unclear how much authority Brooks has in his current role, or for how long. Brooks didn’t speak at Monday’s meeting.

Attorney for Dougherty County Alex Shalishali says Brooks stepping in his part of his role saying, “I think that his job description calls for that in the absence of a county administrator.”

What is clear is that on Friday, former County Administrator Mike McCoy requested a public hearing in front of the board of commissioners after the board voted 4-to-3 to fire him, for a second time.

Dougherty County Chairman Lorenzo Heard originally stated that McCoy was fired for not properly communicating Brooks’ hiring. But on Friday, the board stated a different reason.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

