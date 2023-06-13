Ask the Expert
Arrest made in Albany child pornography case

Lacameron Clay, 19, was arrested on Monday and charged with possession of child pornography.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested an Albany man in a child pornography case on Monday.

According to police, Lacameron Clay, 19, was interviewed and charged with possession of child pornography.

The video in question was circulating on Facebook and brought to the attention of the APD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau over the weekend. The video depicted minor children engaging in sexually explicit conduct with an adult.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau is actively investigating the origin of the video and is working to identify suspects in the video.

“The Albany Police Department would like to remind everyone that under O.C.G.A 16-12-100 (b)(8), it is unlawful for any person knowingly to possess or control any material which depicts a minor or a portion of a minor’s body engaged in any sexually explicit conduct,” the release said.

Anyone with information that would lead to the identity of either person in the video is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

