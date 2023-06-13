APD: Man wanted on kidnapping, other charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted for kidnapping and other charges in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police are asking for help finding Ricky Javonte Davis, Jr., 30. He is wanted on kidnapping, felony terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes charges.

According to an APD incident report, Davis is wanted in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a former significant other on June 3.

The victim told police she was approached by Davis when she was in her vehicle at her house and he claimed he was shot in the leg, the report states.

The victim told police her life was threatened with a gun and that her feet, ankles and mouth were eventually taped up.

She was able to cut herself free, pepper sprayed the assailant and then ran to a neighbor’s house for help, the incident report states.

Police said Davis’ last known address is on King Road in Dawson.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

