1 displaced in Valdosta home fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to a structure fire in the 2400 block of Giddens Drive at 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

The first fire unit arrived within four minutes to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the single-family unit. According to the release, the fire was in the rear bedroom and kitchen area.

Fire department officials said crews were able to mitigate the fire and clear the residence quickly.

VFD Chief Brian Boutwell said the home sustained significant damage and the owner was displaced. The owner of the residence was not inside at the time of the fire. He did not request Red Cross assistance.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

