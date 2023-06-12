Valdosta Football holds second annual Wildcat Moms Clinic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - ”The dedication. You have to love this to come out here and do this each and everyday in this blazing South Georgia sun, so just to have a little taste of that made me appreciate a lot what my son goes through,” said Jaden Alford’s mom Lashanda Alford.

Today the moms of the Valdosta High School Football team got a taste of just what it means to be a Wildcat. This morning head Coach Shelton Felton, his wife and his staff held the second annual Wildcat Moms Clinic. Where the players’ moms were taken through a day of a Valdosta High School football player.

It started with gathering in the locker room and having devotion and then to the weight room where the moms were given a lesson on offense, defense, special teams and they were even able to try on some equipment.

One mom says she learned that the program is doing more than preparing her son for Friday nights.

“I learned about what my son goes through on a day to day basis. How they’re developing them. How it’s more than just football. How they’re developing them into men talking about controlling the controllables and being disciplined and really preparing them for life through the football program,” said Eric Brantley’s mom Carla Girven.

From the weight room it was time to hit the field and put everything they’d learned to the test. The ladies traveled to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium where they went through drills and played in a very entertaining game of two hand touch.

“The hardest part for me was the drills. They were very challenging and my heart rate was on 120,″expressed Jordan Gatlin’s mom Lataysha Gatlin.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.