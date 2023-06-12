Sylvester shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were shot in Sylvester on Saturday night in the 100 block of Jefferson Street.

A shooting incident in Sylvester on Saturday night resulted in one man, David Stephans, 29, of Sylvester, dying. The other man was taken to Pheobe-Putney Hospital in Albany, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

The GBI has taken over the case and has secured murder and aggravated assault warrants for Keymon Brown, 19, of Sylvester in connection to the shooting accident.

The shooting happened just three blocks away from the Sylvester Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, and once complete, the case file will be given to Tift Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Sylvester Police Department at (299) 776-8500 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080.

