Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Strangers join to rebuild damaged 100-year-old church

Blount Hill Baptist Church
Blount Hill Baptist Church(wrdw)
By Hallie Turner
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last month a historic church in Burke County opened its doors to a shock.

Shattered glass, holes in the roof, destroyed bathrooms, and more. Three juveniles were charged as a result.

As for the pastor and his congregation, they were heartbroken.

When news broke about the damage, strangers from across the area offered services and dropped off donations to Blount Hill Baptist Church. Now they are laying out a plan to get the church back on its feet.

Blount Hill Baptist Church has been a part of the Waynesboro community for the last 100 years, serving as the place more than 30 people call their church home.

MORE | Augusta leader presses for solutions on Olive Road bridge

That was until three juveniles turned it upside down.

The pastor says the community is pouring out hands of hope to rebuild and he’s calling them “God’s angels”.

“It’s been kind of terrible but I still ain’t let it worry me,” said Reverend Louis Williams, pastor of Blount Hill Baptist Church.

Instead, Williams says he is choosing to see the beauty in between the broken debris scattered throughout his church.

“Because we are not supposed to worry about material things. Now you can tear down a church to the building, but it can’t tear the church, you can burn down the building, but you can’t tear down the church. It’s in the heart,” said Williams.

MORE | Parker’s Kitchen announces location of new store in Augusta

It led him to people like Pat Taylor and Lethe Cheney.

“I saw it on Facebook, on the news section. And I just followed the trend to catch it on TV for rebroadcast of it,” said Taylor, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Taylor says she along with those at her church is ready to dive in to bless others the way God has blessed them.

“It was destroyed. I just couldn’t help but feel sad that someone no matter what age they are. Either hasn’t been taught or disregards what they have been taught to be reverent of the Lord’s house and to treat it in the way that it is expected to be treated,” she said.

Williams says many community members continue to give anything from time to money.

MORE | How grants will boost anti-crime technology across CSRA

“That’s what I call love. Love is an action word. Everybody talks about love but when you start showing action that’s love right there,” said Williams.

There is still a lot to do.

Lethe Cheney, Waynesboro Ward Relief Society president, said: “There’s broken glass and matches, just strewn all over the place. It’s not safe for people to be in there walking around. There’s no electricity. There are lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It needs to be replaced. The AC, he told us, is broken.”

They are tackling renovations head-on.

“We’re ready to get to work. I know there are other churches and organizations that have reached out. So now we need to coordinate our efforts and be like, okay, so what can you handle? What can we do? So that we can just pull together as a community to get it done,” said Cheney.

MORE | Crosswalk murals highlight love, togetherness and peace

At the end of the day, Williams is calling it a blessing in disguise.

“I believe. I believe in my heart this is a blessing. God saw of blessing. We’re gonna get it fixed up and get it cleaned up. That’s a blessing all by itself,” said Williams.

Reverend Williams says the next step is working with all of the organizations that have reached out to him to begin renovations.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
Camry Yates, 29, was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aiding...
1 arrested in connection to Albany shooting homicide
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down
According to officials, the crash scene was severely disrupted when officials arrived which...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Ashburn, GSP Cordele investigating

Latest News

A tree downed by storms in Crisp County
Crisp County storms cause downed trees and traffic issues
Photo of trees downed due to thunderstorms and winds in Crisp County.
Photos of trees downed due to thunderstorms and winds in Crisp County.
Southern Regional Technical College Moultrie Campus hosted their first ever Summer Criminal...
South Ga. college hosts first Junior Law Enforcement Academy during summer
The annual men’s health fair is being hosted by Phoebe at Albany State University.
Phoebe to host 2023 men’s health fair
Blakely mayor under investigation for loan issued using city funds