South Ga. women’s leadership group holds launch event

Over 90 women attended the kickoff event.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The South Georgia Women’s Leadership Initiative held a launch event with a luncheon at Chehaw Park on June 8.

An all-female panel explained how the program is meant to elevate women’s voices and empower them to advocate for others in the region.

The event was sponsored by Georgia Power Company.

The South Georgia Women’s Leadership Initiative will officially launch in September. During the official launch, the program will host six sessions that will rotate across the company’s southwest service area. Applications will open in July for South Georgia Women’s Leadership Initiative. Tuition is $1,000 and there is a limited number of scholarships available.

Click here to email for more information about South Georgia Women’s Leadership Initiative.

