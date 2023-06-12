Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

South Ga. senator to serve on committee to approve new hospitals

By Jamie Worsley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia senator was appointed as a member of a committee that will review new hospitals in Georgia.

In May, Lt. Governor Burt Jones appointed Senator Freddie Powell-Sims of Dawson to the Senate Study Committee on Certificate of Need (CON) Reform.

“As a resident of south, rural Georgia, I have seen how CON laws can prevent my fellow rural Georgians from receiving the healthcare they deserve,” Powell-Sims said in a statement. “In representing my constituents, my aim is always to ensure that the citizens of Senate District 12 and their needs are not forgotten.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down
According to officials, the crash scene was severely disrupted when officials arrived which...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Ashburn, GSP Cordele investigating
Terry Parker, 29, of Americus was found by first responders with stab wounds outside of the D...
Americus man stabbed to death in Perry

Latest News

The GBI has taken over the case and has secured murder and aggravated assault warrants for...
Sylvester shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Subpoenas for information will be issued Tuesday as the Blakely City Council investigates a...
Blakely mayor under investigation for loan issued using city funds
The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting Monday and will consider...
Dougherty Co. Commission does not name interim county administrator yet
The Camilla Circle K had some new patrons this weekend — goats.
Goats on the lam: Camilla PD wrangles goats at gas station, finds them homes