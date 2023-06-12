South Ga. senator to serve on committee to approve new hospitals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia senator was appointed as a member of a committee that will review new hospitals in Georgia.

In May, Lt. Governor Burt Jones appointed Senator Freddie Powell-Sims of Dawson to the Senate Study Committee on Certificate of Need (CON) Reform.

“As a resident of south, rural Georgia, I have seen how CON laws can prevent my fellow rural Georgians from receiving the healthcare they deserve,” Powell-Sims said in a statement. “In representing my constituents, my aim is always to ensure that the citizens of Senate District 12 and their needs are not forgotten.”

