Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger

FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of a Senate subcommittee is demanding the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf present records about negotiations that led to their new agreement and plans for what golf will look like under the arrangement.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sent letters Monday to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV CEO Greg Norman spelling out the “serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement.”

Blumenthal, who is chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said he also wanted to hear the tour’s plans to retain its tax-exempt status.

Last week, LIV and the tour stunned the golf world by agreeing to merge the PGA Tour and European tour with the Saudi golf interests, while also dropping all lawsuits between the parties. The governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which bankrolls LIV, will join the PGA Tour board of directors and lead a new business venture as its chairman. The PGA Tour itself will remain a tax-exempt entity.

It was a move expected to receive scrutiny from federal regulators and lawmakers, and the launch of a Senate investigation is among the first dominoes to fall.

The agreement announced last week was to combine the golf-related businesses of Saudi’s Public Investment Fund — which includes LIV Golf — with those of the PGA Tour and European tour. That would be a new for-profit company still to be named.

Among the uncertainties is how LIV Golf goes forward after 2023. PIF’s governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, is to be chairman of the new venture, with Monahan as CEO and two PGA Tour board members joining them on an executive committee.

In his letters to Monahan and Norman, Blumenthal wrote about the skepticism critics hold over the Saudis’ intent “to use investments in sports to further the Saudi government’s strategic objectives.”

“Critics have cast such Saudi investments in sports as a means of “sportswashing” — an attempt to soften the country’s image around the world — given Saudi Arabia’s deeply disturbing human rights record at home and abroad,” the letter said.

Blumenthal asked for a sweeping set of documents — essentially all communications between LIV and the tour beginning in October 2021 through the present.

Al-Rumayyan said last week that Norman was not apprised of the deal until shortly before it was announced.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down
According to officials, the crash scene was severely disrupted when officials arrived which...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Ashburn, GSP Cordele investigating
Terry Parker, 29, of Americus was found by first responders with stab wounds outside of the D...
Americus man stabbed to death in Perry

Latest News

Environmental officials killed a moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a...
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in Lockport, New York, cave
Environmental officials killed a moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a...
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport
Myrlie Evers, civil right leader and widow of slain civil rights icon Medgar Evers,...
60 years after Medgar Evers’ murder, his widow continues a civil rights legacy