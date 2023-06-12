Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Phoebe to host 2023 men’s health fair

The annual men’s health fair is being hosted by Phoebe at Albany State University.
The annual men’s health fair is being hosted by Phoebe at Albany State University.(Pheobe)
By Rowan Edmonds
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s annual men’s health fair will be at Albany State University on Saturday.

The health fair is designed to help break communication barriers men sometimes have when discussing their health, Phoebe officials said.

Healthcare experts from Phoebe and Morehouse School of Medicine will be there to talk about common health conditions affecting men, symptoms and healthy living tips.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be health screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and prostate from 8-10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down
Camry Yates, 29, was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aiding...
1 arrested in connection to Albany shooting homicide
According to officials, the crash scene was severely disrupted when officials arrived which...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Ashburn, GSP Cordele investigating

Latest News

Blakely mayor under investigation for loan issued using city funds
Southern Regional Technical College hosts first junior police academy
The GBI has taken over the case and has secured murder and aggravated assault warrants for...
Man wanted in deadly Sylvester Saturday night shooting
Man wanted in deadly Sylvester Saturday night shooting