Phoebe to host 2023 men’s health fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s annual men’s health fair will be at Albany State University on Saturday.

The health fair is designed to help break communication barriers men sometimes have when discussing their health, Phoebe officials said.

Healthcare experts from Phoebe and Morehouse School of Medicine will be there to talk about common health conditions affecting men, symptoms and healthy living tips.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be health screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and prostate from 8-10 a.m.

