No injuries reported from 2 fires in Crisp County

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, Crisp County Fire and Rescue (CCFR) responded to two calls about fires.

Around 4:00 p.m., CCFR responded to a brush fire at Ferry Landing Rd and Coney Rd. The fire threatened several structures, resulting in a mutual aid call for resources.

Firefighters were able to provide exposure protection while the fire was extinguished and fire breaks were made.

Then at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, responders found a home and a shed on fire on Justice Rd.

Fire officials said everyone was out of the structure and no one was injured.

Multiple other agencies responded to that evening’s call, including the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County EMS, Vienna Fire Department, and the Crisp County Power Commission.

