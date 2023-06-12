Kenny Moore II returns to Lowndes for youth camp

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes and Valdosta State graduate Kenny Moore held his fifth annual youth camp.

With over 100 kids in attendance Moore was able to show the campers how a guy from the 229 became one of the best corners in the league.

The Indianapolis Colt went undrafted but all that did was fuel him to get to the top. He was named to the NFL top 100 for the 2022 season and he hopes all of the kids can learn and be inspired from his journey.

