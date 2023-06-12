Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Kenny Moore II returns to Lowndes for youth camp

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes and Valdosta State graduate Kenny Moore held his fifth annual youth camp.

With over 100 kids in attendance Moore was able to show the campers how a guy from the 229 became one of the best corners in the league.

The Indianapolis Colt went undrafted but all that did was fuel him to get to the top. He was named to the NFL top 100 for the 2022 season and he hopes all of the kids can learn and be inspired from his journey.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Officials say there are no suspects at this time.
APD investigating 2nd gun-related fatality in 2 days in Albany
Police say they found a body behind a home on 1302 S. Madison St. (orange home).
Man found shot to death marks 8th 2023 Albany homicide
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl in Kentucky

Latest News

Valdosta Moms Clinic
Valdosta Football holds second annual Wildcat Moms Clinic
titletown showcase
Blazers hold second Titletown Showcase
Sports Talk: Summer league hoops
Ken Eldridge HC
Eldridge takes over for Rebels