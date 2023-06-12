Ask the Expert
Former pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church passes away

He was known to many in the Albany community and beyond for his work on the Christian...
He was known to many in the Albany community and beyond for his work on the Christian filmmaking branch of the church, Sherwood Pictures.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former senior pastor at Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany has passed away.

Dr. Michael C. Catt, who led the church for over 30 years, passed away, according to a statement from the church.

Catt entered hospice care in June. He also battled prostate cancer for five years prior to his death.

He was known to many in the Albany community and beyond for his work on the Christian filmmaking branch of the church, Sherwood Pictures.

Information on his funeral was not immediately available.

