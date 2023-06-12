Former pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former senior pastor at Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany has passed away.

Dr. Michael C. Catt, who led the church for over 30 years, passed away, according to a statement from the church.

Catt entered hospice care in June. He also battled prostate cancer for five years prior to his death.

He was known to many in the Albany community and beyond for his work on the Christian filmmaking branch of the church, Sherwood Pictures.

Information on his funeral was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.