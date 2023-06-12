Former Clinch Co. substitute teacher sentenced in child sex crimes case

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A former Clinch County substitute teacher was sentenced for sex crimes against children after being convicted of those offenses back in May, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

After a three-day trial, a Clinch County jury took less than one hour to find Kevin Lance McLaine guilty of two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16 years of age and sexual battery, according to the judicial circuit.

“We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict and the sentence in this case,” Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase Studstill said in a statement.

On June 6, McLaine was sentenced to 41 years in prison with the first 31 years to be served in the Department of Corrections.

The judicial circuit said McLaine worked in the Clinch County School System as a substitute teacher.

The judicial circuit said evidence presented at the May trial showed that between October 2018 and December 2019, three female students — 5, 12 and 17 — were touched inappropriately.

“The courage demonstrated by these girls and their families to come and face their abuser in court was critical to obtaining this verdict,” Studstill said. “Assistant District Attorney Laura Wood tried this case and did an excellent job. It is always difficult to take a case that is several years old and have it successfully prosecuted.”

According to officials, McLaine was arrested on January 6, 2020.

“Crimes against children, especially those committed by persons in positions of trust, will be fully prosecuted by my office and will not be tolerated in our community,” Studstill said.

