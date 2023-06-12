Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Former Clinch Co. substitute teacher sentenced in child sex crimes case

Kevin Lance McLaine was sentenced to 41 years in prison with the first 31 years to be served in...
Kevin Lance McLaine was sentenced to 41 years in prison with the first 31 years to be served in the Department of Corrections.(Source: Alapaha Judicial Circuit District)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A former Clinch County substitute teacher was sentenced for sex crimes against children after being convicted of those offenses back in May, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

After a three-day trial, a Clinch County jury took less than one hour to find Kevin Lance McLaine guilty of two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16 years of age and sexual battery, according to the judicial circuit.

“We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict and the sentence in this case,” Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase Studstill said in a statement.

On June 6, McLaine was sentenced to 41 years in prison with the first 31 years to be served in the Department of Corrections.

The judicial circuit said McLaine worked in the Clinch County School System as a substitute teacher.

The judicial circuit said evidence presented at the May trial showed that between October 2018 and December 2019, three female students — 5, 12 and 17 — were touched inappropriately.

“The courage demonstrated by these girls and their families to come and face their abuser in court was critical to obtaining this verdict,” Studstill said. “Assistant District Attorney Laura Wood tried this case and did an excellent job. It is always difficult to take a case that is several years old and have it successfully prosecuted.”

According to officials, McLaine was arrested on January 6, 2020.

“Crimes against children, especially those committed by persons in positions of trust, will be fully prosecuted by my office and will not be tolerated in our community,” Studstill said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
According to officials, the crash scene was severely disrupted when officials arrived which...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Ashburn, GSP Cordele investigating
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down
Iletha Jackson is charged with battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession during...
Woman wanted by Albany police on several charges including 3rd degree cruelty to children

Latest News

The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting Monday and will consider...
Dougherty Co. Commission to possibly name interim county administrator
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday in Southwest Georgia.
Stormy Tuesday and Wednesday expected for Southwest Ga.
Camry Yates, 29, was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aiding...
1 arrested in connection to Albany shooting homicide
WALB First Alert Weather
Multiple Low-End Severe Storm Days Ahead