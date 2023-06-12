Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway

Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport. (Credit: WFSB via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport.

The moose was spotted Friday morning wandering along a road at Bradley International Airport. Officials decided to put the animal down, citing safety concerns for air travelers and drivers along a nearby highway.

“When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary,” James Fowler a spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement.

The animal never breached the perimeter fence that protects the airport’s runways, and no flights were affected. The animal had not been injured. It’s unclear why the animal could not be moved. DEEP did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Sunday.

The DEEP estimates there are between 100-150 moose in Connecticut.

Airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic said officials constantly monitor threats from wildlife in the area and “have comprehensive strategies to ensure that the airport is prepared to handle any wildlife-related situations.”

Bradley International Airport is New England’s second-largest airport, behind only Logan in Boston and serves Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped...
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down
According to officials, the crash scene was severely disrupted when officials arrived which...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Ashburn, GSP Cordele investigating
Terry Parker, 29, of Americus was found by first responders with stab wounds outside of the D...
Americus man stabbed to death in Perry

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in Lockport, New York, cave
Environmental officials killed a moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a...
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport
Myrlie Evers, civil right leader and widow of slain civil rights icon Medgar Evers,...
60 years after Medgar Evers’ murder, his widow continues a civil rights legacy
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger