Company using artificial intelligence to monitor traffic congestion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Artificial Intelligence is being integrated into roadside technology in Georgia and South Carolina.

The company, Rekor Systems, said its AI technology adapts to already existing traffic cameras and other roadside systems, believing it will make a big difference moving forward.

They say it’s like connecting a computer to the roadway infrastructure, analyzing and optimizing safety data. For example, one use for this AI is finding patterns in traffic congestion or automating things like enforcing that buses are the only vehicles driving in bus lanes. The company said its tech is being used in both the Peach and Palmetto states.

“We’re in both Georgia and South Carolina and really it’s states like both of those leading the way in leveraging artificial intelligence to not only support law enforcement but make the roads safer and travel more efficient,” Rekor Systems Executive Vice President Mike Dunbar said.

Rekor Systems says they’ve already installed systems in the Atlanta area and are now making their way through the rest of Georgia. Meanwhile, they’ve already hit several big cities in South Carolina and claim to be on their way to the Coastal Empire in the near future.

As the EV boom continues, Rekor Systems said their technology will help with the planning of charging station locations.

Dunbar said with their AI integrated into already existing roadside apparatus, they’ll be able to analyze the driving patterns and volumes of electric vehicles to figure out the most efficient places to put new charging stations. Especially with the Hyundai impact in the Coastal Empire, it’s something the company says could be of great benefit.

“Once you know that that is an electric vehicle and that vehicle’s traffic patterns on Monday through Friday and Saturday through Sunday are such, you can do a route optimization and figure out where charging stations should go for different kinds of electric vehicles,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar said they have technology in use across large cities in both Georgia and South Carolina, with plans for continued growth into the rest of each state.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.