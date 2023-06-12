Blakely mayor under investigation for loan issued using city funds

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Blakely is under investigation for a loan that was reportedly given to a police officer, according to Blakely City Attorney Tommy Coleman.

Subpoenas for information will be issued Tuesday as the Blakely City Council investigates a loan reportedly made by Mayor Travis Wimbush using city funds.

Coleman said the city council recently voted to investigate the loan and issue the subpoenas.

Coleman said the issue is a $4,500 loan of city money the mayor reportedly made to a now former police officer on June 23, 2022. The police officer recently resigned.

Coleman has drafted subpoenas to the Blakely city clerk, city finance director, chief of police, and Wimbush.

Coleman said when his office has received all documents and information, he will submit it to the city council.  The council is comprised of four council members and the mayor.

Coleman said in past administrations, Blakely mayors have made modest loans to employees using city funds, but never of this nature.

The Blakely City Council meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Blakely City Hall.

WALB News 10 has reached out to Wimbush for comment but has not received a response yet.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

