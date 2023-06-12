5 arrested on drug charges in Cordele
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Five suspects have been arrested on several drug charges each in Cordele, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrests happened on Thursday, June 8, after the search for an Ocilla murder suspect led law enforcement to a home on the 1100 block of 15th Street S.
Though they were arrested alongside the shooting suspect, authorities have not said if any were involved in the murder.
Tremecius Hicks, 48, of Cordele, is charged with
- Possession of cocaine
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools
Tyjae Taylor, 24, of Vienna, is charged with
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project
- Two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools
Tykeeyah Armstrong, 18, of Cordele, is charged with
- Hindering apprehension of a fugitive/criminal
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project
- Two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools
An unnamed 16-year-old is charged with
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Possession of a handgun by minor
- Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project
- Two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools
Multiple agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Cordele Police Department and others helped in the investigation.
