5 arrested on drug charges in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Five suspects have been arrested on several drug charges each in Cordele, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests happened on Thursday, June 8, after the search for an Ocilla murder suspect led law enforcement to a home on the 1100 block of 15th Street S.

Though they were arrested alongside the shooting suspect, authorities have not said if any were involved in the murder.

Tremecius Hicks, 48, of Cordele, is charged with

Possession of cocaine

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools

Tyjae Taylor, 24, of Vienna, is charged with

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project

Two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools

Tykeeyah Armstrong, 18, of Cordele, is charged with

Hindering apprehension of a fugitive/criminal

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project

Two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools

An unnamed 16-year-old is charged with

Possession of drug-related objects

Possession of a handgun by minor

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project

Two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools

Multiple agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Cordele Police Department and others helped in the investigation.

