4 Southwest Ga. counties to receive grants for high-speed internet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp’s Office announced nearly $15 million in grant awards for high-speed internet for four Southwest Georgia counties.

These awards will aim to improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses in Calhoun, Echols, Miller and Webster counties.

“Since day one, my administration has prioritized bringing opportunity to all parts of our state, including those areas often overlooked,” Kemp said in a statement.

These awards follow the $234 million in preliminary grant funds for 28 counties that was announced in January.

When combined with large capital matches from the counties awarded, almost $30 million will be invested to serve over 3,500 locations in areas most in need of high-speed internet access.

Windstream in Calhoun County will be awarded $6,320,693 in 1,425 locations. Windstream in Echols County will be awarded $1,195,703 in 420 locations.

The city of Colquitt in Miller County will be awarded $6,281,732.72 in 1,357 locations. Windstream in Webster County will be awarded $985,147 in 299 locations.

“These projects are just the latest steps we’ve taken to connect Georgians in rural communities with professional and educational opportunities, building on the significant progress we have made in recent years to close the digital divide,” Kemp said.

These grants are part of the second round of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. On August 12, 2022, Kemp’s office announced the creation of the program which uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget and the Georgia Technology Authority worked together to identify the most unserved and underserved counties in the state and establish a competitive grant process to receive applications for Governor Kemp’s final consideration,” the release said.

