1 arrested in connection to Albany shooting homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested in reference to the Saturday morning shooting death in the 200 block of N Broadway Street.

On Sunday, a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of Swift Avenue. According to officials, Camry Yates, 29, was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of aiding and abetting.

Yates has been transported to the Dougherty County Jail. A vehicle was towed and will be processed as part of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

