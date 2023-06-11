Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman wanted by Albany police on several charges including 3rd degree cruelty to children

Iletha Jackson is charged with battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession during...
Iletha Jackson is charged with battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession during certain crimes, tampering with evidence and four county of cruelty to children.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Unit is searching for a woman on several charges including four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

According to officials, Iletha Jackson, 33, is wanted for battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession during certain crimes, tampering with evidence and four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Jackson’s last known address was in the 600 block of Johnson Road in Albany or in the 200 block of Peachtree Street in Camilla.

She is described as standing at 5′3 and weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Officials say there are no suspects at this time.
APD investigating 2nd gun-related fatality in 2 days in Albany
Police say they found a body behind a home on 1302 S. Madison St. (orange home).
Man found shot to death marks 8th 2023 Albany homicide
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl in Kentucky
The City of Homerville has appointed new police chief.
Interim police chief resigns from the Homerville Police Department

Latest News

Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
The Sumter County Fire and Rescue post 343 has seven explorers are looking to get certified in...
Sumter Co. Fire and Rescue program helps youth explore career in figherfighting
According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Columbus
Former President Donald Trump addresses Georgia Republican Convention