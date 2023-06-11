Woman wanted by Albany police on several charges including 3rd degree cruelty to children

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Unit is searching for a woman on several charges including four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

According to officials, Iletha Jackson, 33, is wanted for battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession during certain crimes, tampering with evidence and four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

Jackson’s last known address was in the 600 block of Johnson Road in Albany or in the 200 block of Peachtree Street in Camilla.

She is described as standing at 5′3 and weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

