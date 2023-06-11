Wiregrass to host free application week for potential students
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be hosting its free application week from June 12-16.
During the week, potential students can apply either online or in person. No ACT or SAT scores are required.
The following events will be taking place throughout the week:
June 12
Potential students can learn more about the college’s programs. Complimentary popcorn will be offered.
June 13
The Valdosta campus will host food trucks from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
June 14
The Ben Hill-Irwin and Coffee campuses will have food trucks and an open house from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 15
There will be a giveaway where people can enter a drawing to win $50 to the bookstore.
June 16
All campuses will be closed on Friday. Potential students will have to apply online.
