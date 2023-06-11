Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Wiregrass to host free application week for potential students

During the week, potential students can apply either online or in person.
During the week, potential students can apply either online or in person.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be hosting its free application week from June 12-16.

During the week, potential students can apply either online or in person. No ACT or SAT scores are required.

The following events will be taking place throughout the week:

June 12

Potential students can learn more about the college’s programs. Complimentary popcorn will be offered.

June 13

The Valdosta campus will host food trucks from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

June 14

The Ben Hill-Irwin and Coffee campuses will have food trucks and an open house from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 15

There will be a giveaway where people can enter a drawing to win $50 to the bookstore.

June 16

All campuses will be closed on Friday. Potential students will have to apply online.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Officials say there are no suspects at this time.
APD investigating 2nd gun-related fatality in 2 days in Albany
Police say they found a body behind a home on 1302 S. Madison St. (orange home).
Man found shot to death marks 8th 2023 Albany homicide
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl in Kentucky
The City of Homerville has appointed new police chief.
Interim police chief resigns from the Homerville Police Department

Latest News

Iletha Jackson is charged with battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession during...
Woman wanted by Albany police on several charges including 3rd degree cruelty to children
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Person of interest identified in Albany shooting
The Sumter County Fire and Rescue post 343 has seven explorers are looking to get certified in...
Sumter Co. Fire and Rescue program helps youth explore career in figherfighting
According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park