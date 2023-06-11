Wiregrass to host free application week for potential students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be hosting its free application week from June 12-16.

During the week, potential students can apply either online or in person. No ACT or SAT scores are required.

The following events will be taking place throughout the week:

June 12

Potential students can learn more about the college’s programs. Complimentary popcorn will be offered.

June 13

The Valdosta campus will host food trucks from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

June 14

The Ben Hill-Irwin and Coffee campuses will have food trucks and an open house from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 15

There will be a giveaway where people can enter a drawing to win $50 to the bookstore.

June 16

All campuses will be closed on Friday. Potential students will have to apply online.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.