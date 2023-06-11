Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room

Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found strangled in a hotel room. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An 18-year-old from Ohio is in custody for allegedly strangling a woman in South Carolina, according to officials.

The Horry County Police Department responded to a call for a woman found dead in a hotel room in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found EMS on the scene who told them the victim was dead.

The Horry County Coroner identified the woman as 18-year-old Natalie Martin. She was originally from Roseville, Ohio.

Police said “suspicious circumstances were detected” in Martin’s death. Investigators determined Martin was manually strangled.

An arrested warrant obtained by WMBF said investigators collected evidence at the scene along with witness statements leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Blake William Linkous. Police said the suspect is from Blue Rock, Ohio.

Linkous was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

A bond has not been issued.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Officials say there are no suspects at this time.
APD investigating 2nd gun-related fatality in 2 days in Albany
Police say they found a body behind a home on 1302 S. Madison St. (orange home).
Man found shot to death marks 8th 2023 Albany homicide
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl in Kentucky
The City of Homerville has appointed new police chief.
Interim police chief resigns from the Homerville Police Department

Latest News

FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
AP Sources: Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” died of suicide
During the week, potential students can apply either online or in person.
Wiregrass to host free application week for potential students
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
Iletha Jackson is charged with battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession during...
Woman wanted by Albany police on several charges including 3rd degree cruelty to children