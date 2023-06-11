Person of interest identified in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person of interest has been identified in the Saturday morning shooting death of in the 200 block of N Broadway Street.

The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau has identified Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, as a person of interest in the shooting death of Semario Watkins, 32. According to officials, he is wanted for felony murder.

Stewart is described as standing at 5′8 and weighing 140 pounds. His last known address was in the 1000 block of Radium Springs Road in Albany.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.