Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Person of interest identified in Albany shooting

Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in...
Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, is currently wanted for felony murder and is a person of interest in the shooting death of Semario Watkins, 32.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person of interest has been identified in the Saturday morning shooting death of in the 200 block of N Broadway Street.

The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau has identified Tommy Charles Stewart, 24, as a person of interest in the shooting death of Semario Watkins, 32. According to officials, he is wanted for felony murder.

Stewart is described as standing at 5′8 and weighing 140 pounds. His last known address was in the 1000 block of Radium Springs Road in Albany.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact APD at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Officials say there are no suspects at this time.
APD investigating 2nd gun-related fatality in 2 days in Albany
Police say they found a body behind a home on 1302 S. Madison St. (orange home).
Man found shot to death marks 8th 2023 Albany homicide
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl in Kentucky
The City of Homerville has appointed new police chief.
Interim police chief resigns from the Homerville Police Department

Latest News

Iletha Jackson is charged with battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession during...
Woman wanted by Albany police on several charges including 3rd degree cruelty to children
The Sumter County Fire and Rescue post 343 has seven explorers are looking to get certified in...
Sumter Co. Fire and Rescue program helps youth explore career in figherfighting
According to officials, the teen was pronounced deceased at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Teen drowned in lake at Georgia Veterans State Park
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Columbus
Former President Donald Trump addresses Georgia Republican Convention