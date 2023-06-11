New medical center offering several services to open in Dawson

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A new medical center is set to open in Dawson on Monday.

The new Dawson Medical Center will replace the one on Johnson Street. The larger space will offer several services such as primary care, pediatrics, podiatry, dentistry and a vision center.

The medical center will be located at 505 Forrester Drive SE.

Call (229) 995-2990 to schedule an appointment.

