Multiple Low-End Severe Storm Days Ahead

Scattered showers and storms are continuing across the area. There is one more round pushing in for our western counties.

These will not have the chance to turn severe, but in the overnight there will be a line pushing in that could. We’ll start tomorrow in the lower 70s once again.

A bowing line of storms will push near Albany around 5-6am from the north and west. Our northwest counties will see those storms earlier. There is a slight (2 out of 5) risk north and west of Albany. 15% chance of damaging winds in Terrell, Randolph, Lee, Sumter, Webster, and Stewart Counties. There is a 5% chance for hail too.

Another round is expected in the afternoon. They will be popping up starting at 2pm. The best chance will be south of Highway 82. It could be a wash out for any outdoor activities. There is a 5% chance for damaging winds and 5% chance for hail.

Storm chances continue for the rest of the week. Tuesday could see a later onset of rain. There will be another low pressure sinking south providing a chance on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is a wildcard. Some models are showing dry air taking over. Others are showing a rainy one.

Highs will break 90 for the days you don’t get rain. Lows will generally stay in the lower 70s. Rain totals widespread 1-2′' over the next week. Some locally 3-4″

Nothing new in the tropics. The waters in the Atlantic continue to heat up and tropical waves off of Africa continue to get stronger.

