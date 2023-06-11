Ask the Expert
GSP Cordele investigating accident resulting in car being flipped upside down

The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped upside down.
The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and resulted in a car being flipped upside down.(Source: Cecil Fordham)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) in Cordele is investigating a crash that happened on Old Coney Road in Cordele on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the crash happened at around 4:13 p.m. on Sunday. The crash reportedly resulted in a person being trapped in a vehicle that was flipped upside down.

Updates will be made when more information is released.

